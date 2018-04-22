Gasoline Demand Hits Record Highs As Pump Prices Surge

Gasoline demand has hit an all-time high, as prices at the pump continue to rise to the highest point since a peak in the summer of 2015.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand is at 9.857 million b/d, the highest level ever recorded in April, and in excess of normal summer demand measurements, leading to a spike in gas prices nationwide, with prices approaching three dollars per gallon in the area.

As of Wednesday, April 25, national gas prices reached an average of $2.78 per gallon, more than 10 cents higher than the high of $2.67 from last year, and prices are only expected to keep rising, according to the latest report from AAA. The average price is up five cents from a week ago, 18 cents from a month ago and 38 cents from a year ago.

This week, Connecticut (10 cents), New Jersey (10 cents) and New York (seven cents) were among six Northeast states to have the highest increases nationally in price per gallon.

“Pump prices are causing sticker shock across the country,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano noted. “Gas is selling at $2.26 or more at every gas station in America. More so, 13 percent of stations have pump prices set at $3 or more.”

According to an AAA New York spokesman, the price has been affected by multiple factors, including the price of crude oil overseas and an increase in demand nationwide. It also comes at a time when refineries begin the process of transitioning from a winter blend of gasoline to a more eco-friendly, expensive, summer blend.

“Motorists can expect to see prices increase in early April and continue through the start of summer when refinery maintenance will be wrapped-up, the weather becomes warmer and the switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline kicks in.”

“Expensive crude oil prices, unrest in the Middle East, strong domestic demand, record production rates and global oil supply surplus have created the perfect storm to drive spring gas prices toward new heights,” Casselano noted.

The tri-state area remains one of the most expensive places to buy gas in the country, with an average of $2.91 in New York, $2.83 in New Jersey and $2.92 in Connecticut.

“AAA forecast that two-thirds of the 88 million families taking vacations this summer plan to drive to their destination," Casselano said. "With more expensive gas prices on the horizon, travelers should plan now for the additional costs."

