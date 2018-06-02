'Getaway' Goats Make Quick Exit In Airmont

You have goat to be kidding me.

It's no joke. Police in the Hudson Valley responded to a report of goats in a resident's backyard.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Airmont home on Monday morning, where a resident reported that there were two goats in her backyard she couldn’t get to go away.

Police said that officers responded to the home, but were unable to corral the goats, who went on to run into a nearby wooded area in the vicinity of Regina Road and South Monsey Road.

There have been no further reports to police of the missing animals, who were spotted at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday night near Country Club Lane in Airmont.

