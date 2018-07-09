Good Samaritan Hospital Helps Rockland Fireman Return To Form

After being forced to abandon his hobbies of bowling and rowing due to constant knee pain, Robert Young of Sloatsburg, knew he had to make a change.

Young, 65, leads an active life. His job as a condominium superintendent keeps him on the move all day, climbing ladders, fixing elevators and the like. For 38 years, he’s been a volunteer firefighter; for the last five, he’s served the department as a scuba rescue diver.

But Young’s knee pain was interfering with activities he loved. Despite his “very high tolerance for pain,” he knew he had to do something about his knees. In the fall of 2016, Young consulted orthopedic surgeon Dr. Arup Bhadra, director of the Total Joint Replacement Center at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. After an exam and X-rays, Bhadra diagnosed Young with osteoarthritis in both knees.

Experienced by about 27 million Americans, OA is the most common chronic condition of the joints. Unlike in normal joints, where cartilage is a cushion between bones, in OA, cartilage breaks down, resulting in pain, swelling and decreased mobility. While OA is most commonly seen in those over 65, obesity, overuse, previous injury and genetics are contributing factors.

Given the deterioration of Young’s knees, replacements were recommended. Because he was on the younger side, in excellent shape and has good bone density, less-invasive partial replacements were recommended, said Bhadra. “Because partial replacements avoid the cutting of ligaments and muscles, you have a smaller incision and faster recovery.”

