Good Samaritan Hospital Opens Obstetrics Emergency Department

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, has opened a dedicated Obstetrics Emergency Department that offers expectant mothers and families high-quality, specialized labor and delivery care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is the only OB-ED in Rockland and Orange Counties and in the entire Hudson Valley.

The new Obstetrics Emergency Department in Suffern offers labor and delivery care as an extension of Good Samaritan Hospital’s primary Emergency Department. It collaborates with the Good Samaritan OB Hospitalist Program, providing pregnant women access to specially-trained physicians and nurses.

The program’s board-certified OB physicians are on-site, 365 days a year, to ensure expectant mothers receive expert care at a moment’s notice. The physicians and highly-skilled nurses are available to deliver babies if a patient's own physician is unavailable and will respond to any obstetric emergency.

The OB-ED also provides a calm setting that prioritizes a patient-first culture, with dignity and sensitivity embedded in every aspect of care.

The Good Samaritan Family Birthing Center is the premier birthing center in the region, with more than 3,000 births anticipated this year. The Center recently received a five-star rating for Vaginal Delivery from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for health information.

The Center offers a 10-bed Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that can safely care for babies born at 32 weeks or older who weigh more than three pounds. It has a close affiliation with the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Westchester, so mothers identified as high risk or babies in need of more advanced care can be transferred there. This nursery cares for babies with every type of medical issue in a family-oriented, professional environment.

Good Samaritan Hospital is a 286-bed hospital providing emergency, medical, surgical, obstetrical/gynecological and acute-care services to residents of Rockland and Orange counties; and Bergen County, N.J.

