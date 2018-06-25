Good Samaritan Hospital Receives Top Marks For Breast Care Safety

Patients seeking the highest quality safety and breast care now have access to a nationally accredited program right here in Rockland County.

The Center for Breast Health at Good Samaritan Hospital has been granted a three-year full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. The accreditation is only given to those centers that have voluntarily committed to providing the highest level of quality breast care.

“We have developed a program that is completely patient-focused from the time that they come in for screening mammography through the process of diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. Karen Karsif, medical director of The Center for Breast Health. “At each step, the physical and emotional needs of the patients are assessed by a multidisciplinary team. In order for this nationally accredited program to be successful, we utilize physicians, nurses, social workers and navigators who all work as a team to deliver high quality patient care.”

During the survey process, centers must demonstrate compliance with industry practice standards for treating women who are diagnosed with any type of breast disease. These include proficiency in center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement.

Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures that a patient will have access to comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services, a multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options, information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options and most importantly -- quality breast care close to home.

Good Samaritan Hospital is a member of WMC Health Network.