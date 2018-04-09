Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead In Hudson Valley
lifestyle Content Partnership

Good Samaritan Hospital Tops Region's List For Bariatric Care

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Good Samaritan Hospital has been recognized as one of the area's premier hospitals for weight loss surgery.
Good Samaritan Hospital has been recognized as one of the area's premier hospitals for weight loss surgery. Photo Credit: Good Samaritan Hospital

Patients in Rockland County seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity at a nationally accredited hospital can do so easier than ever before, thanks to Good Samaritan Hospital and its Surgical Weight Loss Institute.

According to Dr. Ramon Rivera, medical director of Good Samaritan Hospital’s Surgical Weight Loss Institute, the bariatric surgical center has been accredited as a "Comprehensive Center" under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

“This accreditation affirms our hospital’s commitment to long-term quality patient care and recognizes the contributions of all staff members who helped make this designation possible,” said Rivera.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s commitment to quality care begins with appropriately trained staff and a leadership team that continuously seeks improvement to enhance the structure, process and outcomes of the center. The hospital also offers preoperative and postoperative advanced care designed specifically for the treatment of severe obesity.

To earn this designation, Good Samaritan Hospital met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care of patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that shares information on the quality of weight loss processes, outcomes and identifies opportunities for improvement.

This recognition comes at a time when roughly 15.5 million Americans suffer from severe obesity, according to the National Institutes of Health. Obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality, as commonly associated diseases such as type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease often follow suit. Metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures have proven to be effective in reducing those conditions that result from severe obesity.

To learn more about the weight loss services available at Good Samaritan Hospital, click here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.