Good Samaritan Hospital Tops Region's List For Bariatric Care

Patients in Rockland County seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity at a nationally accredited hospital can do so easier than ever before, thanks to Good Samaritan Hospital and its Surgical Weight Loss Institute.

According to Dr. Ramon Rivera, medical director of Good Samaritan Hospital’s Surgical Weight Loss Institute, the bariatric surgical center has been accredited as a "Comprehensive Center" under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

“This accreditation affirms our hospital’s commitment to long-term quality patient care and recognizes the contributions of all staff members who helped make this designation possible,” said Rivera.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s commitment to quality care begins with appropriately trained staff and a leadership team that continuously seeks improvement to enhance the structure, process and outcomes of the center. The hospital also offers preoperative and postoperative advanced care designed specifically for the treatment of severe obesity.

To earn this designation, Good Samaritan Hospital met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care of patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that shares information on the quality of weight loss processes, outcomes and identifies opportunities for improvement.

This recognition comes at a time when roughly 15.5 million Americans suffer from severe obesity, according to the National Institutes of Health. Obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality, as commonly associated diseases such as type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease often follow suit. Metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures have proven to be effective in reducing those conditions that result from severe obesity.

To learn more about the weight loss services available at Good Samaritan Hospital, click here.