Grin And Bear It: Orphaned Cub Rescued In Area

Sometimes, it takes a village.

Police in the area helped track down a female bear cub who had gotten separated from her mother over the weekend.

On Friday, June 15, members of the Warwick Police Department issued an assist to the New York State Environmental Police in tracking and taking an orphaned bear cub into custody.

Following the joint effort, officers were able to corral the cub, who has been safely transported to an Orange County wildlife rehabilitation facility.

