Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber's Fiancée, Grew Up In Rockland

A model who grew up in the Hudson Valley will soon be trading Baldwin for Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin, who grew up in Upper Grandview in Rockland County, and 24-year-old pop star Justin Bieber announced their engagement over the weekend during a trip to the Bahamas.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the 21-year-old model was homeschooled in Rockland County and said she’d like to raise her children in a similar setting in an interview with Evening Standard .

Baldwin has appeared in several magazines, including Vogue, and has landed profile campaigns with Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Guess, among others. She is a member of IMG Models and co-hosts a TBS television show with Method Man. .

“Sweet smile on my face! Me & wife (Kennya), always pray 4 Gods will!!,” Stephen Baldwin posted on Twitter in a post that has since been deleted. “He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB,” he wrote. “Let’s all pray for his will to be done. Love you 2 so much!”

