Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Here's How To Prevent Common Summer Illnesses

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Bon Secours Medical Group explains the best ways to stay safe this summer.
Bon Secours Medical Group explains the best ways to stay safe this summer. Photo Credit: Advancing Care in the Hudson Valley

When making the most of the warm weather this summer, Bon Secours Medical Group explains how to ensure you and your body are in peak health:

Heatstroke poses a danger to athletes and people who work outdoors, and the key to prevention is staying hydrated. “Power drinks are beneficial, but there’s nothing better than good old-fashioned water or salt tablets,” said Dr. George Cox, internal medicine physician at Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Ticks , which can cause Lyme disease, are another constant threat in this area. “Wear long trousers and put on DEET repellent,” said Cox. “If you see a tick and believe you were exposed less than 48 hours earlier, you’re pretty safe having them removed, ” he said Have a friend or family member examine your skin closely. “Not everyone who has Lyme disease gets the telltale ‘bull’s-eye’ rash.” Also, get tested for ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis, other tick-borne illnesses that can be even worse than Lyme.

Food poisoning is often caused “from bacteria growing in foods that have been left in the sun too long,” said Dr. Cox. Luckily, it’s a “self-limiting illness,” meaning you’ll eventually get the toxins out of your system through vomiting or diarrhea. “Keeping Imodium handy can help.”

Do you have a health-related question for a WMCHealth physician or specialist? Email questions to editorial@advancingcare.com, with “Just the Facts” in the subject heading. Your question may be featured in a future issue.

