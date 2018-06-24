Here's When, Where You Can See Fireworks In Rockland

Ready to watch some major fireworks displays? Here is when and where you can catch them in Rockland County:

Saturday, June 30

Nyack's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration starts at 9 p.m. on June 30 in Memorial Park. The rain date is Sunday, July 1.

Sunday, July 1

Rockland Boulders versus Trois-Rivieres, 5 p.m. Fireworks right after the baseball game. Palisades Credit Union Park, off Exit 12 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway

Monday, July 2

Clarkstown's fireworks take place at Nanuet High School at sundown. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with a concert at 8 p.m. Rain date July 3.

Tuesday, July 3

Rockland Boulders versus Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. Fireworks right after the baseball game. Palisades Credit Union Park, off Exit 12 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Wednesday, July 4

Rockland Boulders vs. Ottawa, 6:30 pm. Fireworks right after the baseball game. Palisades Credit Union Park, off Exit 12 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Also, from 2 to 3 p.m. on July 4: Declaration of Independence. Senior Historian Michael Sheehan will present an illustrated talk on the proceedings of Congress in early 1776, featuring the parts played by John Adams, Ben Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson in writing the Declaration of Independence. At Stony Point Battlefield and Lighthouse.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.