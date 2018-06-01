Hit Reality Show To Feature Teacher From Rockland

A Mamaroneck High School English teacher -- who auditioned for "MasterChef" last fall while working in North Rockland -- appears on the upcoming season of the popular television reality show.

Daniela Savone auditioned for "MasterChef" in October. After making the top 80 cut, she resigned from her North Rockland teaching position of 15 years to pursue her cooking dreams in California.

Savone taught Italian cooking through the adult continuing education program at North Rockland High School. She broke into MasterChef's top 40, burning thousands of home cooks across the nation to get cast on the TV show.

For more than four decades, Savone's father has operated Italian Food Center deli on Route 9W in West Haverstraw, where Mamaroneck's "MasterChef" worked weekends her entire life.

Season 9 of "MasterChef" airs 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6. Let Daily Voice know if you're hosting a local "SavorSavone" party.

Acclaimed judges and restauranteurs will choose their favorite home cooks and mentor them throughout the competition.

Savone will compete for the coveted white apron with the "Italian Group." By season's end, only one home cook can claim the "MasterChef" title and $250,000 grand prize.

She has written two cookbooks, selling them to raise money for a scholarship fund.

