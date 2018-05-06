Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Chef Will Be Finalist On Food Network Star Show

Christian Petroni showing one of Fortina's signature pizzas.
Christian Petroni of Rye Brook is featured as a contestant on the new season of Food Network Star hosted by Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay, and premiering on June 10.

Petroni is the co-owner of the Fortina restaurants in Armonk, Yonkers, Rye Brook, Brooklyn and Stamford. He won Season 4 of "Chopped" and has been a judge on the Food Network show.

Earlier Daily Voice coverage of Petroni's popular Italian restaurants can be found by clicking here.

Culinary superstars Flay and De Laurentiis return to mentor and judge ten culinary hopefuls for a shot at stardom in the new season at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

Over nine episodes, the finalists are tasked with challenges that test both their cooking and on-camera skills, as they try to prove to Bobby and Giada they have what it takes to be a star.

"This season's talented competitors have put everything on the line and left everything they have known behind to follow their dreams, hoping to earn a spot in the rarified world of food television," said Courtney White, executive vice president of programing at Food Network and HGTV.

Rye Brook's Petroni is among 18 finalists -- including some returning alumni from season 12.

For more information on the new season of Food Network Star and to meet the finalists, click on www.FoodNetwork.com/Star .

