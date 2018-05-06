Hudson Valley Chef Will Be Finalist On Food Network Star Show

Christian Petroni of Rye Brook is featured as a contestant on the new season of Food Network Star hosted by Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay, and premiering on June 10.

Petroni is the co-owner of the Fortina restaurants in Armonk, Yonkers, Rye Brook, Brooklyn and Stamford. He won Season 4 of "Chopped" and has been a judge on the Food Network show.

Culinary superstars Flay and De Laurentiis return to mentor and judge ten culinary hopefuls for a shot at stardom in the new season at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

Over nine episodes, the finalists are tasked with challenges that test both their cooking and on-camera skills, as they try to prove to Bobby and Giada they have what it takes to be a star.

"This season's talented competitors have put everything on the line and left everything they have known behind to follow their dreams, hoping to earn a spot in the rarified world of food television," said Courtney White, executive vice president of programing at Food Network and HGTV.

Rye Brook's Petroni is among 18 finalists -- including some returning alumni from season 12.

For more information on the new season of Food Network Star and to meet the finalists, click on www.FoodNetwork.com/Star .

