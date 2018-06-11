Hudson Valley Residents Clinton, Patterson Bring Book Tour To Area

Wanna press palms with Bill Clinton of Chappaqua or best-selling author James Patterson of Scarborough?

The Westchester writing duo will descend on Eastchester on Tuesday, June 19 to promote their new novel, "The President is Missing."

Former President Clinton and Patterson collaborated on the book and will promote it at Barnes & Noble in Scarsdale.

Clinton headlined news again this week after his NBC "Today" show comments about Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton and his fellow novelist James Patterson will be at Barnes & Noble Eastchester at 7 p.m. on June 19 for the release of their new novel, "The President Is Missing."

It's a fictional thriller about a president who disappears as he tries to prevent an apocalyptic cyberattack. Clinton and Patterson believe it can happen.

"You're asking the Secret Service, in effect, to walk away from their duty," Clinton said during a recent interview at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in White Plains. "If you were determined to do it, you could do it."

The 500-page novel topped Amazon's best-seller list before publication.

A limited number of wristbands for event access will be distributed at the Barnes & Noble store, 680 White Plains Post Road in Scarsdale (Vernon Hills Shopping Center) starting at 9 a.m. June 19, where their new book will be on sale.

