Hudson Valley's Eric Trump Runs Into Traffic To Save Woman, Report Says

One of President Trump's children reportedly came to the rescue of a woman in peril near a Midtown subway station.

Westchester County resident Eric Trump and his security detail were near the F train stop at 57th Street in Manhattan last week, when they saw a woman fall to the ground in the street, ill, according to multiple reports. The story was first reported by the Washington Examiner earlier this week.

“I watched as Eric looked up, spotted an ambulance slowly passing by on Sixth, ran into traffic — almost getting hit by a bicyclist — and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention,” a witness, who requested anonymity, told the Examiner .

First responders were dispatched to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, for a report of a patient suffering from cardiac arrest. The woman was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

In the Examiner story, Trump said that “we just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over. It was certainly my first time hailing an ambulance in New York City.”

Eric Trump spent much of his life near Byram Lake at Seven Springs, the 230-acre estate his father purchased in 1995. It straddles the towns of North Castle, New Castle, and Bedford.

Built in 1919 by Washington Post owner Eugene Meyer (the father of Katherine Graham), Seven Springs was purchased by Donald Trump in 1996 for $7.5 million. Its value has soared beyond three times that figure.

Eric and Lara Trump and their children lived in a home at Seven Springs for nearly five years before relocating to their current residence, closer to the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.