Hudson Valley's Tambor, Back On 'Arrested Development,' Denies Claims

Three months after departing the Amazon series “Transparent” amid accusations of sexual harassment, actor Jeffrey Tambor of Katonah is about to return to filming, according to multiple reports.

Tambor, who left his Emmy-winning role on “Transparent” after being accused of harassment by a fellow cast member and a former assistant, will appear regularly during the forthcoming season of “Arrested Development” on Netflix, according to a spokesman for 20th Century Fox Television.The season, the show’s fifth, was filmed last year, before the allegations were made against Tambor, the spokesman said.

It is not clear if there were any discussions about pulling Tambor from the show or not using the scenes in which he appeared. Tambor plays the patriarch of the Bluth family, the dysfunctional clan at the center of the show.

A premiere date for the new season of “Arrested Development” has not been announced. But Mitchell Hurwitz, the creator of the show, said this week that the return would be “real soon," according to this report by The New York Times.

The first three seasons of the series, which was a critical hit and beloved by its fans but struggled to find an audience, aired on Fox between 2003 and 2006. The fourth season appeared on Netflix in 2013.

Hollywood Reporter coverage of Tambor's tumultuous time away from film and television can be found by clicking here.

