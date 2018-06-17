Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Hundreds Attend Clinton, Patterson Book Tour In Hudson Valley

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
Ted Amoruso of Mount Vernon was first in line at 5 a.m. Tuesday for former President Bill Clinton's book signing event at Barnes & Noble Eastchester. At least 500 people asked Clinton and co-author James Patterson to sign "The President Is Missing." Photo Credit: Jon Craig
At least 500 fans of Bill Clinton and/or James Patterson stood for hours in the sun and heat on Tuesday for the former president's book signing tour at Barnes & Noble Eastchester, They co-wrote a mystery thriller titled "The President Is Missing." Photo Credit: Jon Craig
"The President Is Missing," is a new novel published by best-selling author James Patterson of Scarborough and former President Bill Clinton of Chappaqua Photo Credit: Facebook/ JP_Books
Ted Amoruso was first in line to have his copy of "The President Is Missing" signed by Bill Clinton of Chappaqua and best-selling author James Patterson. Amoruso met Ringo Starr on a 2003 book tour, but said, "This will be my first president." Photo Credit: Jon Craig
The lobby at Barnes & Noble Eastchester just before Secret Service agents swept the entire bookstore and patio where people locked out of the sold-out book-signing hung around along Post Road near Scarsdale for a "Bill Clinton sighting." Photo Credit: Jon Craig
Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Photo Credit: File

Ted Amoruso of Mount Vernon said he wouldn't miss a visit by a president, even if it meant waiting in line at 5 a.m. for a book signing 14 hours later.

"I waited in line for Ringo in 2003. How often do you meet a Beatle? I've never met a president."

And Amoruso said he has always been a fan of Bill Clinton of Chappaqua, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, whom he did meet.

Amid heavy Secret Service security and a sweep by dogs, former President Clinton stopped by the Barnes & Noble in Eastchester on Tuesday, June 19 to sign the book he c-wrote with best-selling author James Patterson of Scarborough.

The Westchester writing duo began signing more than 500 copies of their new novel, "The President is Missing" about 7 p.m.

Clinton headlined news recently after his NBC "Today" show comments about Monica Lewinsky, as reported here by Daily Voice.

"The President Is Missing" is a fictional thriller about a president who disappears as he tries to prevent an apocalyptic cyberattack. Clinton and Patterson believe it can happen.

"You're asking the Secret Service, in effect, to walk away from their duty," Clinton said during a recent interview at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in White Plains. "If you were determined to do it, you could do it."

The 500-page novel topped Amazon's best-seller list before publication.

A limited number of wristbands for access were distributed beginning at 9 a.m. at the Barnes & Noble store, 680 White Plains Post Road in the Vernon Hills Shopping Center, where their new book was on sale.

The event was "sold out" within two hours, and visitors --some with umbrellas -- braved sun and 80-plus degree heat for hours before snaking through security lines longer than those at JFK Airport within the bookstore.

"I was here at 5 a.m. this morning and I've been here ever since,'' Amoruso said.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

