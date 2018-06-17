Hundreds Attend Clinton, Patterson Book Tour In Hudson Valley

Ted Amoruso of Mount Vernon said he wouldn't miss a visit by a president, even if it meant waiting in line at 5 a.m. for a book signing 14 hours later.

"I waited in line for Ringo in 2003. How often do you meet a Beatle? I've never met a president."

And Amoruso said he has always been a fan of Bill Clinton of Chappaqua, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, whom he did meet.

Amid heavy Secret Service security and a sweep by dogs, former President Clinton stopped by the Barnes & Noble in Eastchester on Tuesday, June 19 to sign the book he c-wrote with best-selling author James Patterson of Scarborough.

The Westchester writing duo began signing more than 500 copies of their new novel, "The President is Missing" about 7 p.m.

Clinton headlined news recently after his NBC "Today" show comments about Monica Lewinsky, as reported here by Daily Voice.

"The President Is Missing" is a fictional thriller about a president who disappears as he tries to prevent an apocalyptic cyberattack. Clinton and Patterson believe it can happen.

"You're asking the Secret Service, in effect, to walk away from their duty," Clinton said during a recent interview at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in White Plains. "If you were determined to do it, you could do it."

The 500-page novel topped Amazon's best-seller list before publication.

A limited number of wristbands for access were distributed beginning at 9 a.m. at the Barnes & Noble store, 680 White Plains Post Road in the Vernon Hills Shopping Center, where their new book was on sale.

The event was "sold out" within two hours, and visitors --some with umbrellas -- braved sun and 80-plus degree heat for hours before snaking through security lines longer than those at JFK Airport within the bookstore.

"I was here at 5 a.m. this morning and I've been here ever since,'' Amoruso said.

