Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Teacher's Aide Had Loaded Gun In Her Handbag, Police Say
lifestyle

Illegal To Check Work Email After Hours? Ban May Become Law In NYC

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Should work-related emails be banned after work hours?
Should work-related emails be banned after work hours? Photo Credit: File

For those sick of having to check work-related emails after hours, help might be on the way.

Proposed legislation in New York City would make it illegal for employees to check their work emails after regular work hours, according to Fox Business .

City Councilmember Rafael Espinal, who represents the 37th District, plans to introduce just such a bill during the council meeting on Thursday.

Kyle Reyes, The Silent Partner Marketing CEO, said during an interview on FOX Business, that the bill is serious, but he couldn't imagine it would pass.

“To pass legislation saying, ‘You can’t force your employees to check emails after hours,’ there are no exemptions in the way it’s written right now that we can see that provided exemptions for police or for medical professionals,” Reyes told Fox Business.

Reyes added that email legislation would disenfranchise workers who are trying to work extra hours to earn a promotion.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.