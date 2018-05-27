In Person Or Online? How Do You Get Groceries? Survey Shows Public's Choice

Online shopping for food and beverages? Most consumers are not ready to do that yet, according to a survey by Morning Consult.

Of the 2,000 American adult shoppers polled, more than two-thirds (67 percent) have never purchased packaged food or beverage products online, the e-survey and market research firm said in its “Consumer Insights On The Food and Beverage Industry” report. Meanwhile, 65 percent of those who have never bought groceries online indicated that they have no interest in doing so in the future, according to this report by supermarketnews.com

Sixty-five percent of people who haven’t made food and beverage purchases online said the top reason was that they prefer to do so in person. Other reasons for not buying groceries online included convenience, cost and uncertainty about the best online retailer to use.



A fair number of consumers didn't rule out shopping for groceries online in the future. The report found nearly 40 percent are open to buying food or beverages online but either just haven’t or are waiting until the options to do so improve.

Of the 33 percent of people who have bought food or beverages online, 47 percent cited convenience as the main reason.

Morning Consult’s report revealed a low level of online grocery purchasing frequency. Fifty-six percent of online shoppers said they buy food or beverages a few times per year, and 23 percent do so monthly.

The survey found a few demographic variables in online grocery shopping. Among men, 38 percent have bought food or beverages online compared to 29 percent of women.

Forty-five percent of people with $100,000 or more in annual income and 38 percent of those with income of $50,000 to $100,000 a year have bought groceries online, compared with 29 percent of consumers with income of less than $50,000 annually.

