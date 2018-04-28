Contact Us
Large Employer In New York May Surprise You

SUNY Purchase, part of the State University of New York educational system, helped SUNY rank as the state's largest employer, according to a recent report.
SUNY Purchase, part of the State University of New York educational system, helped SUNY rank as the state's largest employer, according to a recent report. Photo Credit: File

The State University of New York is the state's largest employer, according to this report by 247wallst. com.

The SUNY employee headcount totals 90,033, according to the latest ranking.

