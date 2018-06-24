Lexus Issues Recall To Fix Fuel Leaks

Toyota is recalling more than $100,000 luxury Lexus vehicles due to a condition that can cause fuel to leak and lead to an increase in car fires.

Toyota Motor North America announced this week that it is conducting a safety recall of select Lexus models that were manufactured between 2006 and 2014. In total, an estimated 115,000 units are being recalled throughout the nation.

Among the models recalled include the IS 350 (between the years 2006 and 2013); IS350 C (2010-2014); GS 350 (2007-2011); GS 450h (2007-2011).

According to Toyota, “the vehicles are equipped with a certain 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine. The diaphragm material in the fuel pulsation dampers in this engine may harden over time and crack, causing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a vehicle fire.”

Officials noted that for all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will replace the fuel delivery pipe with a new one that contains improved pulsation dampers at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by mail by the end of the summer.

