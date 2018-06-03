Longtime Ramapo Police Officer Calls It A Career

Longtime Ramapo Police Officer Morgan Tighe is calling it a career.

Tighe who began his career in 1986 with the NYPD, moved to the Ramapo Police Department in 1989. Over the years he has served in various capacities, including police officer, Rapid Response Team member, Traffic Safety Officer and was a member of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

"Please join us in wishing PO Tighe a long, healthy and rewarding retirement," the department said on Facebook. "Congratulations Morgan."

