Love A Parade? Here Are Memorial Day Ceremonies In Hudson Valley

Here is a list of Memorial Day celebrations in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties:

Ardsley: Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Park Avenue and ends at Pascone Park where a ceremony will follow.

Blauvelt: Blauvelt Lions Club holds a ceremony at noon at Lions Park near the Blauvelt Firehouse, Blauvelt Road.

Bronxville: Parade will start at Leonard Morange Square Park at 8:45 a.m. and proceed to the Bronxville School where a ceremony and wreath laying service will be held. Services will conclude at the Bronxville Cemetery.

Brewster: VFW Post 672 hosts parade at 10 a.m. from Brewster Fire House to Veterans Park, formerly Electrozone Field, where a ceremony will be held.

Elmsford: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Legion Park on East Main Street, continues west on Main Street to South Stone Avenue to Village Hall. A service will be held at 11 a.m. after the parade (rain or shine) under a tent, next to Village Hall. Refreshments will be served after service. The Elmsford Reformed Church and Cemetery will be open for tours, a display by Elmsford Historical Society will be available for viewing. 914-592-6555.

Harrison: Parade at 10 a.m. along Halstead Avenue to Ma Riis Park

Haverstraw: Town of Haverstraw will hold Memorial Day services at the following locations: 9 a.m. at Haverstraw Town Hall, One Rosman Road, Garnerville; 9:30 a.m. at Calico Hill Veteran’s Memorial at Railroad Avenue, Garnerville; 10 a.m. at Civil War Monument, Hudson Avenue, Haverstraw; 10:30 a.m. at World War II Monument, Maple Avenue, Haverstraw; 11 a.m. at World War I Monument, Mt. Repose Cemetery, Haverstraw. A Medal of Honor Monument Dedication will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Haverstraw Town Hall, One Rosman Road, Garnerville.

Hillburn: Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Ramapo Central Administration Building, proceeds through the village to the World War I Monument, corner of Lake Avenue and 4th street where a ceremony will be held.

Rockland County: Vietnam Veterans of America will light the annual Memorial Day Watch Fires to remember soldiers who are in service abroad and the troops who did not return from war. Watch fires will be lit at midnight May 29 and burn for 24 hours at the following locations: Bowline Point Park, Haverstraw, Eugene Levy Memorial Park, Route 45 in Pomona, The top of Clausland Mountain, Orangeburg, East End of Piermont Pier.

Mahopac: American Legion Post 1080 hosts a parade. Lineup at 10:15 a.m. at Clark Place. Parade marches at 10:30 a.m. to monument on East Lake Boulevard where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

Mamaroneck: VFW 1156 holds a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Tompkins Park, Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck.

Larchmont: American Legion Post 347 ceremony at 11 a.m. War Memorial Myrtle Boulevard and Murray Avenue, Larchmont.

Mount Vernon: Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Park Avenue and First Street, then turns right on West Third Streeet, turns right on South Fourth Avenue, continues to Gramatan Avenue, ending at Hartley Park. cmvny.com

Mount Vernon: St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A commemorative ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the church followed by laying of wreaths, and a walking tour recalling the lives and stories of soldiers interred in the historic cemetery, with an emphasis on World War I veterans. There will also be music, living history demonstrations and talks. 897 S. Columbus Ave.

New Castle: Town of New Castle will hold a parade and services. Ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. at Victory Corners Monument, King Street and Bedford Road. Line up for parade at 10:40 a.m., starts at 11 a.m. at Ridgewood Terrace at Bedford Road, proceeds along Route 117 to King Street, then turns left and passes the monument, goes down King Street and South Greeley Avenue to the Memorial Circle at the Railroad Station.

New City: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Collyer Avenue, continues south on Main Street and ends at County Court House.

New Rochelle: Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Memorial Plaza, Memorial Highway and Main Street; water service at noon at Glen Island Park followed by veterans appreciation event featuring barbecue and free concert.

Nyack: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Artopee Way, continues east on Main Street, south on Broadway, ending at Memorial Park, where a ceremony will be held. nyack-ny.gov

Pearl River: John H. Secor American Legion Post 329 of Pearl River will host annual parade starting at 10:15 a.m. from the former HSBC Bank, now Key Bank, across from the bowling alley on North Middletown Road. The parade route then heads south to East Central Avenue and then down East Central Avenue to Braunsdorf Park in the heart of Pearl River. Guest speaker: Kevin Whelan, a U.S. Army Combat Veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom II/III.

Putnam Valley: VFW Post 391, Putnam Valley holds the following ceremonies: 11 a.m. Putnam Valley Town Hall; noon Lake Peekskill Monument (Chester Place); 1 p.m. Post Home, 153 Oscawanna Lake Road. Refreshments to follow;

2 p.m. start of “Round of Honor.” Grave sites, cemeteries, and monuments in vicinity, including Lakeland High School, Bill Mongero Park will be visited.

Cold Spring: VFW Post 2362 and American Legion Post 275 Cold Spring host parade starting at 9 a.m. at 85 Main St. Marches from Cold Spring Village Hall, to Veterans Memorial on Main Street, then onto the Old Cold Spring Cemetery (Revolutionary War), then to Nelsonville Town Hall. Ceremonies to be held at each location. Refreshments to follow at American Legion/VFW Hall on Cedar Street.

Mahopac: VFW Post, Ladies Auxiliary 5491 Mahopac and American Legion Post 1080 hold a parade which starts from 10 a.m. from Clarke Place to Veterans Memorial Park on East Lake Blvd. Ceremony to follow at Monument. American Legion Post 1080 will also hold a ceremony at noon at 333 Buckshollow Road. Refreshments to follow at VFW Post home, 154 East Lake Blvd and at the Legion Post at 333 Buckshollow Road.

Patterson: VFW Post 9257, Ladies Auxiliary and AMVET Post 1111

Putnam Lake hold a parade at 10 a.m. starting at The Castle Building, Haviland Drive and ceremony at The Monument at the intersection of Fairfield and Haviland Drive. Refreshments to be served at VFW 9257, 4 Fairfield Drive, Patterson.

Patterson: American Legion Post 1542, Patterson. 10 a.m. walk from Post home to monument on Route 311 for a ceremony. Refreshments to follow at Post Home.

Somers: VFW Post 8013, Somers will hold a parade and remembrance ceremony. Step off at 10 a.m. from Somers Middle School to Ivandell Cemetery.

Shrub Oak:A ceremony at 10 a.m. at John C. Hart Memorial Library.

Sloatsburg: Ceremony at 10 a.m. at municipal building, 96 Orange Turnpike. A parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. from Route 17, stops at library and concludes at Sloatsburg Cemetery.

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown: Parade starts at 9 a.m., on Main Street in Tarrytown, marches North on Route 9 to Beekman Avenue to North Washington to Patriots Park, where a memorial service will follow.

Spring Valley: American Legion Post 199 will host a service at 1 p.m. at the Spring Valley Memorial Park.

Suffern: Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from Parking Lot A (across from Ole Ole) and proceed up Lafayette Avenue to the Soldiers Monument on Washington Avenue. Ceremony to follow parade, free barbecue at the Suffern Gazebo. SuffernNY.gov

Tappan: Parade at 11 a.m. on the Masonic Fair Grounds on Western Highway, Tappan. A memorial service will follow at the Village Green, Old Tappan Road and Main Street. Parade sponsored by the Carl A. Schelin, American Legion Post 1271, in conjunction with the Volunteer Fire Association of Tappan. Following the ceremonies, refreshments will be served at the Tappan Fire House, 123 Washington St., Tappan.

Thornwod: Thornwood American Legion holds a parade starting at Commerce Street and Marietta at 10:30 a.m. the parade marches to the Thornwood Chamber of Commerce building for a wreath ceremony and then proceeds to the American Legion on Garrigan Avenue for refreshments. In case of rain, events will be held at the American Legion.

Valhalla: Parade at 9:30 a.m. on Westlake Drive, behind the Valhalla Methodist Church, proceeds south on Columbus Avenue. A ceremony at 10 a.m. at Village Green follows the parade. If rain, ceremony will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Church Auditorium. Hot dogs, ice cream and beverages will be served after the ceremony about 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 1038.

White Plains: Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Church Street between Main Street and Hamilton Avenue and proceeds to the Rural Cemetery on North Broadway. After the parade, memorial services and honors at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument will be held at the cemetery. www.cityofwhiteplains.com.

Pleasantville: Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Bedford Road School and ends at Memorial Plaza, where a ceremony will be held. www.pleasantville-ny.gov.

Stony Point: Stony Point Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies. Veterans Service at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Rest Cemetery on West Main. Parade line up at 9 a.m. on the corner of Jay Street and TenEyck Street. Kick off at 9:30 a.m. at TenEyck Street (includes service at the Spring Memorial after kickoff), ends on East Main Street at Town Hall where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Yonkers: The city will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall at Veterans Memorial Plaza, 40 S. Broadway. 914-377-6700

Yonkers: Crestwood Memorial Day parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Schultze Field, 2 Brosnan Place and proceeds through Crestwood to the American Legion Plaza (80 Vermont Terrace) for a ceremony.

Yonkers: Catholic Slovak Club Memorial Day Ceremony at noon at Victory Park, 50 Lockwood Ave.

Yonkers: VFW Post 166 Memorial Day Service at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 1666, 574 Yonkers Ave.

Yonkers: Empire VFW Post 375 holds a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. 10 Huber Place.

Yorktown Heights: Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at the Memorials at Town Hall. Parade, speeches and ceremony follow at 11:15 a.m. at Jack Devito Gazebo located at Yorktown Community and Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce St.

Tuesday, May 29

Mamaroneck: Kemper Park Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at Mamaroneck High School.

Mamaroneck: Parade begins at 7 p.m. at Mamaroneck Avenue School continues down the Avenue into the village, making a right on Prospect to American Legion Post 90. A ceremony of remembrance will follow. 914-341-1034 or ALPost90@aol.com

Mount Kisco: The American Legion Post 136 of Mount Kisco will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade, May 30 at 6:30 p.m starting at the corner of Smith Avenue and Main Street proceeding down Main Street to the War Memorial next to Village Hall where a ceremony will take place. American Legion will serve refreshments after service. In case of rain, ceremony will be held inside the American Legion Building, 1 Legion Way at 6:30 pm.

Carmel: Putnam County Joint Veterans Council will hold a ceremony at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Yonkers: City of Yonkers Memorial Day Parade steps off at 6 p.m. from Stillwell Park, 1018 McLean Ave. and ends at Charles N. Bajart American Legion Post, 840 McLean Ave.

Pomona: A pig roast in memory of Jerry Donnellan will be held at noon. Enjoy food, beverages and music. Tickets: $25 per person before May 25; $30 per person at the door. Children under 5 are free. 20 Station Road.

