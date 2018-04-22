Main Street Bar Turns Into Set As Showtime Hit Films In Nyack

Another big-time hit cable TV show has cleared out of Hollywood in favor of the Hudson Valley, this time to Nyack and a favorite tavern known as OD's.

The Showtime hit "Ray Donovan" is currently being filmed at O'Donoghue's Tavern on Main Street, the restaurant announced on Facebook .

In case you live in a different world and aren't in the know, some of the stars who will be in town for at least the next several months include Liev Schreiber (who owns a home in Dutchess County) and Westchester native Jon Voight.

The show tells the story of a hardnosed Irish-American who works for a law firm that "takes care of things" for the rich and famous. It also highlights the mixed-up family life "Ray" has, especially with his father.

OD's owner Geoff Torrens, said on Facebook : "We’re so excited to announce that Ray Donovan is filming at OD’s! We’ll be closed for dinner but the bar will open for the Nyack Sessions. Stay tuned for more info!"

Filming will take place throughout the spring and summer.

OD's is at 66 Main St., call, 845-358-0180 , or visit ods-nyack.com

