Major Recall Of Spam, Other Hormel Brand After Complaints Of Metal Objects

A major recall of Spam and another canned meat food made by Hormel has been ordered after four consumers complained about metal objects found in the food with minor injuries reported, the Department of Agriculture said.

A total of 228,000 pounds of Spam and Hormel's Black-Label Luncheon Loaf have been recalled.

The USDA said "minor oral injuries" were reported but said they received "no additional reports of injury or illness" from consumption of the products.

The recall covers 12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" date of February 2021 and 12-ounce metal cans of "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" date of February 2021.

Spam's name originated because it is made from pork shoulder meat and ham. Hormel has said it's short for "Shoulder of Pork and Ham," but some have said it derives from "SPiced hAM."

