Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

Major Recall Of Spam, Other Hormel Brand After Complaints Of Metal Objects

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Spam
Spam Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A major recall of Spam and another canned meat food made by Hormel has been ordered after four consumers complained about metal objects found in the food with minor injuries reported, the Department of Agriculture said.

A total of 228,000 pounds of Spam and Hormel's Black-Label Luncheon Loaf have been recalled.

The USDA said "minor oral injuries" were reported but said they received "no additional reports of injury or illness" from consumption of the products.

The recall covers 12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" date of February 2021 and 12-ounce metal cans of "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" date of February 2021.

Spam's name originated because it is made from pork shoulder meat and ham. Hormel has said it's short for "Shoulder of Pork and Ham," but some have said it derives from "SPiced hAM."

For more on the recall, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.