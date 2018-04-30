Majority Of NYers Are Sleep Deprived, Poll Shows; Vote Now: How About You?

Are you getting enough beauty sleep?

Poll How much hours of sleep do you get on average? Eight or more hours About seven hours About six hours Between 4-6 hours Less than four hours Submit Vote View Results Current Results How much hours of sleep do you get on average? Eight or more hours 9%

About seven hours 9%

About six hours 36%

Between 4-6 hours 27%

Less than four hours 18% Back to Vote

Or enough sleep, period.

Less than a quarter of New Yorkers are getting eight or more hours of sleep, according to a Siena College poll released to the public on Wednesday, with nearly half claiming that they get six or less hours, well under the recommended amount for adults.

Only 24 percent of New Yorkers are getting the proper amount of sleep, according to the study, while 48 percent sleep no more than six hours a night. Additionally, 62 percent of New Yorkers are coffee drinkers, with 42 percent of those polled saying they “have” to have their coffee to start the day. The study also found that 58 percent of adults check their emails, text messages and social media accounts within the first hour of waking up, and 22 percent stating they checked devices immediately upon waking up.

According to the study, when asked about a series of other daily habits, 70 percent laugh out loud at least once a day, 62 percent think about money on a daily basis and 60 percent do something nice for another person each day. Fifty-one percent floss every day – 15 percent never floss, 50 percent take vitamins daily – 32 percent never do, and 50 percent take time to have a relaxed meal with family or friends each day – only 7 percent never do. Daily, only 14 percent of New Yorkers weigh themselves, 27 percent make a to-do list, and 29 percent exercise for at least 30 minutes.

“Older New Yorkers are more likely to get eight hours of beauty rest than younger residents. Residents between thirty-five and forty-nine and those with kids in the home are less likely to enjoy that full night’s sleep,” Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute Director stated. “And we’re drinking a lot of coffee. Over six in ten start their day with a cup at least some days with over forty percent having a cup every day. And of coffee drinkers, sixty percent have more than one cup a day.

“On their commute, a quarter text and nearly one in five surf the web. And it isn’t your imagination, virtually everyone is checking their email, texting or keeping up with social media throughout the day. Only ten percent of New Yorkers aren’t checking their digital footprint every day, and half of those are over 65.

"A quarter of us never exercise and a quarter of us never pray or meditate, but virtually all of us do laugh out loud at least once in a while. But six out of ten of us think about money each day. And many of us spend a lot of our time thinking about and planning our to-do list.

"Half of New Yorkers fill out that list every day and nearly two-thirds of those that commute spend time thinking about what they need to do today and about stuff going on in their life including their goals and problems.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.