Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

lifestyle

Mallard, 10 Ducklings Rescued From Ramapo Shopping Center

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Ramapo police rescued a family of ducks hiding under a car in a local shopping center. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The rescued babies in a box. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The rescue crew. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Oh, quack.

A mallard duck and her 10 little ducklings almost got squished Wednesday when they took refuge under a car in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

But no worries, the Ramapo Police Department, along with the city's animal control officer, and a couple Good Samaritans quickly came to the rescue and were able, with quite a bit of effort, to rescue all the ducks.

Once captured and put in a box, the family was relocated to a nearby stream out of harm's way.

