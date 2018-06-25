Mallard, 10 Ducklings Rescued From Ramapo Shopping Center

Oh, quack.

A mallard duck and her 10 little ducklings almost got squished Wednesday when they took refuge under a car in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

But no worries, the Ramapo Police Department, along with the city's animal control officer, and a couple Good Samaritans quickly came to the rescue and were able, with quite a bit of effort, to rescue all the ducks.

Once captured and put in a box, the family was relocated to a nearby stream out of harm's way.

