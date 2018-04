A Midland Park deli sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket.

The winner purchased their ticket from the Park Deli and Minit Mart on Godwin Avenue and will split the Jersey Cash 5 $164,010 jackpot with two other winners from the April 14 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $54,670.

The winning numbers were: 03, 07, 12, 25 and 28 and the XTRA number was: 02 .

The other tickets were sold in Bayonne and Somerville.

