Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle Content Partnership

Montefiore Nyack Hospital Celebrates Motherhood With Breastfeeding Events

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Montefiore Nyack Hospital
Montefiore Nyack Hospital is hosting a variety of breastfeeding events to promote mother and baby health.
Montefiore Nyack Hospital is hosting a variety of breastfeeding events to promote mother and baby health. Photo Credit: Montefiore Nyack Hospital

As studies have increasingly shown the benefits of breastfeeding, mothers and newborns in Rockland County are able to receive support from one of the region's premier maternal care centers thanks to Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Recently awarded the 2018 IBCLC Care Award for excellence in lactation care by The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and International Lactation Consultant Association, Montefiore Nyack Hospital helps new mothers and families successfully begin breastfeeding and assists with overcoming breastfeeding challenges that may develop over time.

Breastfeeding has important health benefits for both babies and mothers, as infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of asthma, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, ear and respiratory infections, and sudden infant death syndrome. Breastfeeding can also help lower a mother’s risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and ovarian and breast cancer.

To help promote both mother and baby health, Montefiore Nyack Hospital is hosting the following informational programs:

Area pregnant mothers and mothers with infants and toddlers up to 18 months old are invited to join the hospital's New Moms Circle support group which meets once-a-month for a topical discussion of motherhood. The next group will meet on Saturday, July 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Nyack Library. The topic for this meeting is “Everything Breastmilk.”

To register, call the Nyack Library Children’s Room at 845-358-3370, ext. 228 or sign up online .

On Wednesday, July 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Rockland County Breastfeeding Coalition will be held at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. This meeting is co-facilitated by the Rockland County Department of Health and the Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network. Local agencies, healthcare providers, lactation specialists, breastfeeding mothers and supporters are welcome to attend.

To register, email medranos@lhvpn.net.

On Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the 2018 Big Latch On will be hosted at The Prenatal Center at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. The Big Latch On is a worldwide community event where mothers with babies and young children join together in a supportive environment to breastfeed at a designated “latch on” time in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.

For more information, call 845-348-7505. To register, sign up as a “participant” online.

To learn more about the breastfeeding support services offered at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, please call 845-348-2676 or click here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Montefiore Nyack Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.