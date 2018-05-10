More Illnesses After Recall Of 200M Eggs Due To Salmonella Outbreak

A dozen more people have fallen ill from a salmonella outbreak that led to the recall of more than 200 million eggs from nine states, including New York and New Jersey, last month.

The number of those who have been sickened from the contaminated eggs is now 35, with 11 of them having been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs due to possible contamination in mid-April.

Recalled eggs were sold in grocery stores and restaurants under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms and Sunups.

In addition to New York and New Jersey, other states were the eggs were sold are: Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia.

More information on the recall is available on the CDC website here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.