Nearly 200K Birth Control Pills Recalled

Nearly 200,000 sample packs of birth Allergan birth control pills have been recalled after placebos were placed out of order, which could lead to an unexpected pregnancy.

Officials announced this week that the company is recalling almost 170,000 pills after active capsules and placebos were placed out of order, causing a potential risk to those using the sample packs.

The packs are marked as Taytullla Softgel Capsules with the lot number 5620706 and have a May 2019 expiration date.

The company issued its national recall after a doctor reported a sample pack containing the first four days of therapy as having the non-hormonal placebo pills instead of the actives ones, Allergan said in a statement.

“The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order,” according to the recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “If patients have concerns regarding the possibility of an unintended pregnancy they should consult their physician.

“As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules, that are taken out of sequence, may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy. The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order. If patients have concerns regarding the possibility of an unintended pregnancy they should consult their physician.”

