New Good Samaritan Surgeon Helps Keep Hearts Beating

SUFFERN, N.Y. -- For patients seeking premier cardiac and heart care in Rockland County, Good Samaritan Hospital has them covered.

With the addition of Dr. Cary S. Passik, a cardiothoracic surgeon, to its WMCHealth Heart and Vascular Institute, Good Samaritan Hospital has grown its already award winning team.

“With the support of WMCHealth and its nationally acclaimed Heart and Vascular Institute, advanced heart therapy is readily accessible to residents of Rockland and Orange counties,” said Dr. Mary Leahy, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System, part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). “The Good Samaritan Hospital Cardiac Surgery Program allows patients who require complex surgical intervention to stay in the region to receive expert care."

Passik is a highly regarded cardiothoracic surgeon and clinical director, with a national reputation and extensive background in practice, education and research. A native New Yorker, he previously served as chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Praxair Regional Heart and Vascular Center in Danbury, Conn. There, he was the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure knows as surgical ventricular restoration to treat congestive heart failure. Additionally, he developed a bloodless heart-surgery program in which 85 percent of patients did not require transfusions after surgery.

Renowned for developing and refining innovative strategies to treat structural heart disease, particularly in patients who previously had no treatment alternatives, Passik joins Dr. Chirag Badami on Good Samaritan Hospital's Cardiothoracic Surgery Team.

In his new role, Passik will work in conjunction with WMCHealth to bring advanced procedures and techniques to local residents. A multi-specialty practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality cardiac and vascular services, The WMCHealth Heart and Vascular Institute brings together many of the nation’s best physicians in state-of-the-art facilities.

"Dr. Passik’s strong, well-established background in academic surgery, education and research will continue to enhance our already highly distinguished team and department,” said Leahy.

For more information or to make an appointment, call Josephine DiRaffaele at 845-368-8800.