New Italian Restaurant Opens In New City

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Norcina restaurant in New City. Photo Credit: Provided
Norcina Italian restaurant has opened in New City. Photo Credit: Facebook

Rockland County welcomes Norcina restaurant to New City.

County Executive Ed Day and other officials celebrated the grand opening of the new eatery, serving pizza and Italian cuisine, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"We wish them well and hope residents will stop in for a bite to eat," Day said.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

