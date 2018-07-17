New Millionaires: IDs Released For Friends Who Won $5M Lottery

Two Westchester County best friends who won $5 million in the New York Lottery said they are headed to Florida to buy vacation homes after receiving their winning checks on Friday.

Dominick Belfiore, 66, of West Harrison and 63-year-old Salvatore Garro from White Plains won the jackpot on the popular Set For Life scratch-off ticket.

Both opted to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment. Each will receive a net check totaling $1,287,026 after required withholdings, lottery officials said.

“We’re more like brothers than friends,” explained Garro. “We pool our money together and play the Lottery every day.”

Last month Garro went out to buy their daily tickets one of the tickets was a Set For Life scratch-off ticket. “I scratched off the jackpot and I was so shocked I started crying.” “We’ve been waiting a long time for this to happen,” added Belfiore.

The lucky winners said they are excited and shocked and plan to use their winnings to buy vacation homes in Florida and take care of their families.

The winning ticket was purchased at Silver Lake Service Center at 259 Underhill Avenue in West Harrison.

As of Friday, there are seven outstanding top prizes available on the Set For Life ticket. To check to see if you are a winner, click here.

