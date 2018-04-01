New Movie Filmed In Hudson Valley Contributed Over $21M To State Economy

Production of Paramount Pictures’ Hudson Valley-based supernatural thriller "A Quiet Place," was a booming success for New York’s economy, according to the studio.

The film, starring husband-and-wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, follows a family trying to silently escape mysterious creatures that hunt by sound, generated more than $21 million in local economic activity and contributed over $12.5 million in wages to more than 600 local workers, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

"A Quiet Place" will be available in theatres starting Friday, April 6.

The production spent more than 120 days shooting in Pawling and New Paltz as well as farter upstate in Little Falls (Herkimer County) and supported a wide array of in-state vendors, including numerous small businesses, such as:

More than $4.5 million spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies.

More than $1.3 million spent on lodging.

More than $560,000 on local wardrobe, including dry cleaning.

More than $460,000 spent on transportation, including truck and car rentals.

More than $380,000 spent on local catering and other food items for the cast and crew.

Since the passage of the New York State Film Tax Credit Program that offers the movie industry as much as 40 percent credit on labor (45% on post-production) in most of the state, filming in the state, and especially the Hudson Valley has soared.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, 2017 was a record year for films in the Valley with a 300 percent increase in local spending, which supports jobs, lodging, and employment for local vendors.

"The Hudson Valley is one of the most beautiful places in America and we have some of the hardest-working people around – we should take every chance we can get to share our natural heritage and our local talent with the rest of the world,” said U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. “Filming for this movie alone generated millions of dollars in economic activity for the region while providing employment for hundreds of our people, and we should continue working to attract similar projects in the future.”

