New Police Chief Peter Murphy Takes Command In Haverstraw

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department has a new police chief, only he really isn't new to the department.

Peter Murphy, 57, who has been acting as the interim chief for the past year following the retirement of former Chief Charles Miller, was sworn in Monday at the Town Board meeting.

A 30-year veteran of Haverstraw Police Department, Murphy began his law enforcement career as an officer with the Village of Haverstraw in 1988 until he was promoted to a sergeant in 1997.

When the Town and Village departments merged in 2006, Murphy was promoted to lieutenant in 2008.

"We would like to congratulate Chief Murphy on his appointment and wish him the best of luck," the department said.

