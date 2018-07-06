New TV Crime Show 'Deadly Rich' Will Spotlight Area Murder Case

One of the most infamous murder cases in area history will be back in the spotlight as CNBC debuts its newest original series, “Deadly Rich,” which will delve into the notorious murders of Ben Novack, Jr. and his mother Bernice Novack nine years ago.

Ben Novack Jr., 52, a convention business owner and heir to the famous Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, was found beaten to death in his hotel suite at the Rye Town Hilton on July 12, 2009. Earlier that year, his 86-year-old mother was attacked and killed at her home in Fort Lauderdale.

A year after Novack Jr.'s death, police charged his wife, Narcy Novack, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, and Veliz, of New York City, with hiring two men to kill her husband and mother-in-law.

The Novack’s story will once again be center stage in primetime when the case is highlighted in “Deadly Rich,” which debuts at 10 p.m. on Monday night, July 9 on CNBC.

According to CNBC’s promo for the new show, “money often makes everything messier, including — and perhaps especially — murder. CNBC’s new primetime original series, ‘Deadly Rich’ takes viewers inside the lives of those who were driven to commit deadly acts all in the name of financial gain. These people come from all walks of life, but they are united in their relentless quest to get rich quick — no matter the cost.”

Both hired guns, Gutierrez Garcia and Joel Gonzalez, testified at the nine-week trial in June, where Novack and Veliz were found guilty of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy and four counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering. Garcia and Gonzalez pleaded guilty in 2011 and are awaiting sentencing.

Novack and Veliz were also found guilty of conspiracy to commit, and committing interstate domestic violence and stalking. In addition, Novack was found guilty of interstate transportation of stolen property and two counts of money laundering, and Veliz was found guilty of two counts of tampering with a witness.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty on June 28, 2010, and Joel Gonzalez on Jan. 20 2011, to the charge of interstate domestic violence, with death resulting.

In addition to life in prison, both men were ordered to forfeit $7 million in assets belonging to Ben Novack that they gained as a result of the crime. They included bank accounts, real estate and vehicles. A federal judge also ordered both to pay $105,515, the amount Novack stole from her late husband's company after his murder. Novack was ordered to pay an additional $250,000 fine.

