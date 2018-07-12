Nissan Recalls 105K Vehicles As Part Of Takata Recall

Nissan is recalling more than 100,000 that may contain airbag inflators that could potentially explode and send shrapnel at the driver and passengers.

The recall comes as part of a coordinated recall of Takata airbag products in tens of millions of vehicles. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause the bags to explode, and have caused injuries and death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There have been 15 fatal incidents and more than 100 motorists have reported injuries following the air bag explosions.

Included in the latest recall are the 2011 Versa sedan and the 2011 and 2012 Versa hatchback, which were sold in 42 states. Nissan noted that there will be further recalls, all to be completed before January next year. The notice can be read here .

According to to the NHTSA, approximately 37 million vehicles equipped with more than 50 million defective Takata airbags are subject to recall. Consumer Report said that vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled as part of the “largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history.”

“Certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura vehicles, 2006 Ford Ranger, and Mazda B-Series trucks are at a far higher risk for an airbag explosion that could injure or kill vehicle occupants. These are referred to as “Alpha” airbags. These vehicles can and should be repaired immediately.”

