NY, CT Rank High Among Best States To Be A Police Officer

It pays to be police in New York and Connecticut, according to a recently released report.

In their latest study, which coincides with National Police Week, WalletHub found that New York was the second best state to work in law enforcement, with Connecticut landing one spot behind in third.

North Dakota topped the list, with Minnesota and California coming in behind the Constitution State in fourth and fifth. Arkansas, Louisiana and Idaho ranked as the three worst places to be a police officer.

According to the WalletHub , the study “compares key metrics, including median income for law-enforcement officers, police deaths per 1,000 officers and police protection expenses per capita. Law-enforcement officers, for this study, include police, sheriff's patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.”

New York ranked second in “opportunity and competition”, while Connecticut ranked first in “job hazards and protections.” Each state ranked in the top 12 in “quality of life.” The complete study and its findings can be found here.

