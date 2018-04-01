Nyack Farmers Market Moves Outdoors

Who wouldn’t have an appetite for spring after so much winter?

The Nyack Farmers Market opens outdoors on Thursday, April 5, offering sweet and savory spring solace: fresh produce from early harvests at local farms, plus breads, pies, cookies, cheese, grass-fed beef, fresh seafood, honey, eggs and more.

After wintering under shelter at the Nyack Center, the Market is back outdoors for a long season of delights —opening with spring harvests from local farms, as well as specialty goods and a tempting array of artisanal products offered by the Market’s roster of top-quality vendors.

Foodies, friends and families…all are invited to partake in the food and fun every Thursday through Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, in Nyack’s Main Street parking lot.

Free parking is available during Market hours in the Artopee lot adjacent to the Market. Street parking is always free in Nyack up to 11 a.m.

The Market is operated by the Nyack Chamber of Commerce ; all Market participants are Chamber members.

Opening Day at the Market is always a celebration and this Thursday features live music from Greg Jacquin who will perform from 11 a.m. to noon. Jacquin is a master singer/songwriter native to the Hudson Valley, with roots in Cuban music and classic rock traditions. Jacquin has just released an EP entitled “Hudson River.”

Market mainstay Bill Batson of Bill Batson Arts will continue to bring his special creative touch as the Market’s artist-in- residence.

Returning for a fourth year, Cornell Cooperative Extension Rockland County will be at the Market every week offering a variety of rotating programs presented by the Master Gardener Volunteers and the nutrition educator from Eat Smart NY. Environmental education will be another featured program, focused on educating the public about the Hudson River fish advisory.

Topping off the Market’s 2018 roster, Chef-in- Residence Michelle Timothee of La Talaye Catering will continue to serve up a delicious recipe creation every week focusing on fresh ingredients from local sources. Market-goers

can subscribe to the Market Letter to get Chef Michelle’s recipes, plus all the latest Market news.

“Now in its 21st year, the Nyack Farmers’ Market is one of the longest-running markets in the tri-state area,” said Roger Cohen, president of the Nyack Chamber. “We appreciate all of our supporters and vendors, and look forward to another successful Market season. It’s a great place to stroll, shop, learn new things and enjoy the fruits of the hard work our local farms and businesses do every day.”

Attracting upwards of 1,000 shoppers every Thursday, the Market’s more than 40 regular and rotating vendors offer a broad array of local products — including cut flowers; farm fresh/organic fruits and vegetables; free-range eggs; fresh fish, poultry and meats; pickles, sauerkraut and olives; fresh baked goods; honey and maple syrup; coffee; gluten-free baked goods; hummus and Middle Eastern delicacies; handmade cheeses; fine local wines…and more. Shoppers can also get their cooking tools up to snuff with help from X-Calibur Knife and Scissor Sharpener.

Go to www.nyackchamber.org for updates on weekly market vendors.

