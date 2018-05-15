Contact Us
Breaking News: Truck Overturns, Shutting Down Route 304 In New City
Oh, Baby: These Are Most Popular Names For Newborn Boys, Girls In NY

The Social Security Administration released its most popular boy and girl baby names of 2017 in each state on Thursday.
Do you know anyone named Olivia? How about Liam?

If the answer now is no, that will soon change.

In New York, there were 1,227 girls named Olivia, making that name No. 1. For boys, Liam took the top spot, with 1,227 male toddlers born last year now answering to that name.

For girls:

  • 10. Emily
  • 9. Abigail
  • 8. Amelia
  • 7. Charlotte
  • 6. Isabella
  • 5. Ava
  • 4. Mia
  • 3. Sophia
  • 2. Emma
  • 1. Olivia

For boys:

  • 10. Mason
  • 9. Logan
  • 8. Ethan
  • 7. Matthew
  • 6. Michael
  • 5. Joseph
  • 4. Lucas
  • 3. Jacob
  • 2. Noah
  • 1. Liam

To view the complete list for boys and girls beyond the Top 10, click here.

