Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 22-Year-Old With Suspended License Charged In Fatal Rockland Crash
lifestyle

On Netflix Now: Seinfeld, Minhaj 'Comedians In Cars' Hudson Valley Episode

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jerry Seinfeld and "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj talk over pancakes and coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings.
Jerry Seinfeld and "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj talk over pancakes and coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings. Photo Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" episode filmed last November in Westchester is on Netflix now.

The "Nobody Cries at a Joke" episode features "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj. The comics popped into Clockwork Records, enjoyed coffee at Center Restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson and drove a 1992 Ferrari Testarossa.

Seinfeld explains over pancakes why baseball is better than basketball, and learns that Minhaj's wife is pregnant -- with the baby girl that they welcomed in April.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.