Park Police Looking To Hire Public Safety Rangers In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are recruiting Hudson Valley residents interested in becoming Public Safety Rangers.
New York State Police are seeking some of the Hudson Valley’s finest as they begin recruiting Public Safety Rangers for the upcoming summer season.

It’s an excellent job opportunity for high school or college students looking for employment this summer who are interested in a future career in law enforcement, according to police.

Public Safety Rangers are responsible for ensuring patron safety and the prevention of unlawful activities through patrol. It is a seasonal position, expected to begin in late May and last through Labor Day. Public Safety Rangers are unarmed, and will not have peace or police officer status.

A complete list of qualifications, positions available and other standards can be found here . Those interested in applying may seek additional information can call (845) 786-2781 or by emailing PPOcareers@oprhp.state.ny.us.

