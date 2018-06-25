Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Pepe's Seasonal Summer Pizza Pie Returning To All 10 Restaurants

A slice of Frank Pepe's famous "fresh tomato pie."
A slice of Frank Pepe's famous "fresh tomato pie."

It's summer-time slice time.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana's fresh tomato pie is returning to all of its restaurants this summer.

The seasonal pie is only available from Sunday, July 1, through September.

Patrons who know about the pie are already calling to find out when it’s coming to their favorite location -- whether it's New Haven, Fairfield, Danbury, Waterbury, Mohegan Sun, Manchester, West Hartford, Yonkers and two in other states.

Pepe’s "fresh tomato pie" is topped with fresh native tomatoes, mozzarella, a touch of garlic, basil, grated cheese and a kiss of imported olive oil.

