Ramapo Daily Voice
Plan To Build Long Island Sound Tunnel Scrapped

Zak Failla
The Long Island Sound
The Long Island Sound Photo Credit: File

The proposal to build a multi-billion dollar tunnel under the Long Island Sound, connecting Long Island and Westchester, has been scrapped, New York State Department of Transportation officials announced on Thursday.

NYSDOT Commissioner Paul Karas made the announcement on Thursday, putting the kibosh on the plan, which may have cost upwards of $55 billion, according to a recently released study that was commissioned earlier this year. The exact reasoning for abandoning the plan was not provided.

“After careful review of a variety of considerations pertaining to the project, NYSDOT has decided not to move forward with it at this time,” Karas said in a statement.

The project had been a subject of discussion for months, though it has received significant debate from local residents and lawmakers on both sides of the Sound. Westchester County Executive George Latimer called the decision “good news,” according to lohud .

According to Newsday , elected officials on Long Island recently hosted an hour-long presentation, encouraging residents to oppose the proposal, which was first proposed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January.

