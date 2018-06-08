Possible Plastic Prompts Tyson Poultry Recall

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue and clear soft plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018. The following products are subject to recall (click here).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package. These items were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide. The affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

The problem was discovered on June 8, 2018, when Tyson Foods Inc. notified FSIS that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.