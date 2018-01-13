Production Crew/Casting Call For Movie Being Shot In Orange County

For those looking to break into the movie business, now's your chance to work for free on a short horror film filming in the Hudson Valley next month.

Kaleidoscope Productions is working on a "no budget" short film in Newburgh on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 to be entered into film festivals. The film is about a sheriff in small town in upstate New York who uncovers a satanic haunting while investigating a domestic violence call.

The company is looking for the following positions:

Sound person with sound mixer

Art Director

Makeup Artist

Gaffer

They are also looking to cast a female between the ages of 8 and 13-years-old that the sheriff finds in the closet of the haunted house.

The director said they are looking for people who are excited about working on set and have a couple of days available to do something cool.

Craft service will be provided.

Please email resumes and queries to mrkaleidoscopeproductions@gmail.com . For more information about the production company, visit www.mrkaleidoscope.com .

