Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

lifestyle

Put On A Smiley Face For World Emoji Day: 😀😄

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
It's World Emoji Day, vote for your favorite
It's World Emoji Day, vote for your favorite Photo Credit: World Emoji Day

It's World Emjoi Day so get busy picking out your faves and adding them like crazy to any messages, Facebook posts or Twitter tags to help celebrate the day in a big way.

Why July 17? Because that's the day that's used on the emoji calendar 📅 of course. 😀😄

The day came about as a way to celebrate 🎉 the little things in life that make people happy and that everyone understands.

It's also a way for people to vote on their favorite 😍 emoji's. You can vote for your favorite emoji in lots of categories including Best New Emoji, Most Anticipated Emoji, and which emoji best represents 2018 as Emoji of the Year.

Last year's favorite -- 🤦 Person Facepalming --  was announced at the New York Stock Exchange, so you know it's serious business.

To celebrate World Emoji Day, some 70 new characters have been added to the emoji lineup. 👍

The new emojis are intended to better represent all the people in the world who use them, including all different hair types and skin tones, as well as more expressive faces.

New favorites include a cold face, a party face, and a face with hearts.

Some fun facts about emojis include:

  • The word emoji comes from the Japanese “e” (picture) and “moji” (character).
  • In 2015 the Face with Tears of Joy emoji as the Oxford Dictionary Word of the Year.
  • The most popular emoji is currently the Face 😂 With Tears of Joy.

So go crazy emoji lovers by voting and joining the fun on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter by using #WorldEmojiDay.

Check back to Daily Voice to find out which emoji 🏆 wins the 2018 Award.

