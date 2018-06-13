Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

lifestyle

Recall Alert Issued For Improperly Pasteurized Milk Made In Area

Daily Voice
Pasteurized Creamline Chocolate Milk
Pasteurized Creamline Chocolate Milk Photo Credit: New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

Check your refrigerator.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is alerting area residents that a brand of chocolate milk produced in the Hudson Valley is being recalled.

Pasteurized Creamline Chocolate Milk produced by Orange County-based Stap Dairy Inc., is being voluntarily recalled due to improper pasteurization.

Proper pasteurization heats milk to effectively eliminate all pathogenic bacteria, such as Listeria and Salmonella.

To date, no illnesses have been reported to the Department in connection with this product.

The recalled chocolate milk was sold at the Stap Dairy Farm Store  at 426 Drexel Drive in Pine Bush. The product was sold under the name Stap Dairy. The product was packaged in a half-gallon, plastic container bearing the container code of: 6 18 8.

Routine inspection conducted by the Department revealed that this lot of product was improperly pasteurized.

Consumers with questions about this product should contact Stacey Stap at (845) 744-5734.

