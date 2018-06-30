Recall Alert: These Pork Products May Have Ingredients Not On Labels

Did you buy them?

Nearly 13,000 pounds of pork products were recalled by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Nueske’s Meat Products, which is based out of Wisconsin, has announced a recall of 12,946 pounds of pork products due to misbranding, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which announced the recall on Monday.

The recall was necessitated because some of the products may contain brown rice flour and glycerin, ingredients that are not declared on the product label. The items were packaged on various dates between Feb. 24 last year and May 23 this year.

Among the items recalled include:

1-lb. 6-oz. (22 oz.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “Nueske’s Braised Pork Medallions in a mushroom pork demi-glace” with lot codes 700053, 600342, 700055, 700145, 700243, 700250, 700261, 800039, 800066 and 800114.

2.5-lb. (40 oz.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “Nueske’s Braised Pork Shank In Pork Demi-Glace” with lot codes 700035, 700047, 700098, 700166, 700228, 700238,700242, 700256, 700262, 700144, 800032, 800046, 800087 and 800108.

Officials noted that the products being recalled bear establishment number “EST. 20341” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped directly to consumers throughout the country through Internet and mail-order sales.

The problem was first discovered on June 29, when the firm alerted FSIS that the supplier had reformulated the product without notifying the firm.

According to the USDA, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

