Recall Issued For Crayons That May Contain Glass

Parents are being warned to double-check their children’s crayons following a federal recall of multi-color sets that contain glass in them.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recently recalled thousands of sets of Colorations brand extra-large crayons, when glass was found in red crayons, posing a potential risk of laceration to the user.

The recall is specific to Colorations brand 200 extra-large crayon sets, including 25 red crayons. The extra-large crayons measure about 4.5 inches long and .5 inches in diameter. The crayons were packaged in a purple and yellow box with the Colorations® logo printed on the box. The item is sold exclusively at DiscountSchoolSupply for $36.

Officials said that the firm has received two reports of a red crayon with glass in it, though no injuries have been reported. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crayons and contact Discount School Supply to obtain a free full replacement set.” Discount School Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.